"Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" is a comedy field guide to life, or at least a set of IKEA assembly instructions.
USA / Comedy
Available Episodes

5 of 126
  • Ep 108: The Worldwide Webs
    Are you sitting down? Well, maybe consider getting
    8/4/2020
    1:36:52
  • French Trump Weekly Press Conference July 31, 2020
    Join us for this live broadcast of French Trump's
    7/31/2020
    10:46
  • Ep 107: Where in the World is Paula Poundstone?
    Why is Paula always lost and Adam (“CompassHead”)
    7/28/2020
    1:37:09
  • French Trump Weekly Press Conference July 24, 2020
    Join us for this live broadcast of French Trump's
    7/24/2020
    9:22
  • Ep 106: Blessed are the Cheesemongers
    Could Paula make it as a cheesemonger, even though
    7/21/2020
    1:41:29

About Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone

"Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" is a comedy field guide to life, or at least a set of IKEA assembly instructions. Where else can be found advice on topics from "How To Keep a Friend" to "How To Translate Your VerizonBill?" Or even "What do I do if I encounter a Bear" and "Should I Get a Penis Piercing?" Paula and her co-host Adam Felber bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to help us navigate life in the 21st century. Along the way, Paula attempts to explains existence through her kaleidoscopic perspective, and Adam tries to interject some rationality. Paula Poundstone is a nationally known comedian, legendary for her smart spontaneous humor.

