Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone
"Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" is a comedy field guide to life, or at least a set of IKEA assembly instructions. Where else can be found advice on topics from "How To Keep a Friend" to "How To Translate Your VerizonBill?" Or even "What do I do if I encounter a Bear" and "Should I Get a Penis Piercing?" Paula and her co-host Adam Felber bring on leading expert guests and use their unique comedic sensibility to help us navigate life in the 21st century. Along the way, Paula attempts to explains existence through her kaleidoscopic perspective, and Adam tries to interject some rationality. Paula Poundstone is a nationally known comedian, legendary for her smart spontaneous humor.Station website