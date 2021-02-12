Available Episodes
Congrès LR : Pécresse et Ciotti sont finalistes
Aujourd'hui dans "Punchline", Laurence Ferrari et ses invités débattent du résultat du Congrès LR au premier tour.
Punchline avec Éric Ciotti
Invité exceptionnel de Punchline, le candidat LR à la présidentielle Éric Ciotti répond aux questions de Laurence Ferrari.
Valérie Pécresse et Éric Ciotti : la rencontre sur le plateau de Punchline
Les deux finalistes du Congrès LR Valérie Pécresse et Éric Ciotti étaient les invités de Laurence Ferrari sur Punchline.
INTÉGRALE - Punchline du 02/12/2021
Retrouvez l'intégralité de "Punchline" avec Laurence Ferrari et ses invités, sur Europe 1.
Punchline avec Valérie Pécresse
Invitée exceptionnelle de Punchline, la candidate LR à la présidentielle Valérie Pécresse répond aux questions de Laurence Ferrari.
