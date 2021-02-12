Radio Logo
Paris, France / Podcast, Society

Available Episodes

  • Congrès LR : Pécresse et Ciotti sont finalistes
    Aujourd'hui dans "Punchline", Laurence Ferrari et ses invités débattent du résultat du Congrès LR au premier tour.
    12/2/2021
    29:30
  • Punchline avec Éric Ciotti
    Invité exceptionnel de Punchline, le candidat LR à la présidentielle Éric Ciotti répond aux questions de Laurence Ferrari.
    12/2/2021
    22:52
  • Valérie Pécresse et Éric Ciotti : la rencontre sur le plateau de Punchline
    Les deux finalistes du Congrès LR Valérie Pécresse et Éric Ciotti étaient les invités de Laurence Ferrari sur Punchline.
    12/2/2021
    1:25
  • INTÉGRALE - Punchline du 02/12/2021
    Retrouvez l'intégralité de "Punchline" avec Laurence Ferrari et ses invités, sur Europe 1.
    12/2/2021
    1:30:04
  • Punchline avec Valérie Pécresse
    Invitée exceptionnelle de Punchline, la candidate LR à la présidentielle Valérie Pécresse répond aux questions de Laurence Ferrari.
    12/2/2021
    21:34

Station website

