KCRW Don't @ me with Justin Simien

Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.
Los Angeles, USA / Society
Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.
Available Episodes

5 of 25
  • Sorry to Bother You
    In the season finale of Don't @ Me, Boots Riley sh
    12/18/2018
    47:36
  • The Unicorns
    Justin talks about what it's like to be a filmmake
    12/11/2018
    41:49
  • Food on Film
    Grab a snack for this chat with David Gelb, creato
    12/4/2018
    42:25
  • The Sisterhood
    You might recognize Dear White People's Ashley Bla
    11/27/2018
    49:33
  • The Collaborators with Peter Farrelly and Kris Bowers
    Justin is joined by Green Book director and writer
    11/20/2018
    41:02

About KCRW Don't @ me with Justin Simien

Join me, Justin Simien, each week for unfiltered conversations with the stars, artists and creators shaping our culture. If you’ve seen my show and film, Dear White People, you know we’re going to get into how race, gender, and sexuality impacts our lives and shapes our work. Beyond the knee-jerk reactions and Twitter hot takes, my guests and I get real and raw. Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.

