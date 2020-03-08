About Dream Big Podcast

The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly podcast inspiring kids (and adults!) to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a reality. Your hosts Eva Karpman (currently 7-year-old in 2nd grade) and mom Olga Karpman interview world-class performers who do what they love and live their dreams each and every day. As we know our listeners have a wide range of passions and interests, we aim to expose our listeners to extraordinary achievers from eclectic areas (olympians, celebrity animal trainers, grammy-winning musicians, successful entrepreneurs, renowned scientists, etc). The Dream Big Podcast’s short 15-20 minute format makes for the perfect length to listen to an episode in the car with your kids. Each episode features free personalized discussion sheets that you can download and print at home to have a thought-provoking discussion as a family about what you learned listening to that week’s episode. Subscribe and together we can inspire each other to dream big and take action. To get to the podcast website, cut and paste the link DreamBigPodcast.com into your browser. Get ready to DREAM BIG!