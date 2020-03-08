Radio Logo
User Profile
RND
  • Podcast
  • Episodes
  • Info
  • App
  • Frequencies
HomePodcastsFamily
Dream Big Podcast

Dream Big Podcast

Dream Big Podcast

Dream Big Podcast

add
</>
Embed
The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly podcast inspiring kids to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a reality.
Los Angeles, USA / Podcast, Family
The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly podcast inspiring kids to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a reality.
App Store
Google Play Store

Available Episodes

5 of 211
  • DB 211: How These Powerful Words (Not Our Legs!) Helped Us Finish A Grueling Hike
    A phrase that kids often hear from their parents i
    8/3/2020
    7:10
  • DB 210: Is 2020 A Curse or A Blessing?
    Eva has long shared the importance of being an opt
    7/27/2020
    5:46
  • DB 209: Lewis Howes On The Power of Dreams, Public Speaking, Gratitude & More!
    Today’s guest is Lewis Howes, the host of the Scho
    7/20/2020
    24:15
  • DB 208: What’s Your Comeback Rate? The Answer Is Your Key To A Happy Life!
    Eva often gets asked by her friends and fans of th
    7/13/2020
    6:34
  • DB 207: A Super Healthy "Cookie Jar" With Unlimited Supply
    In today’s episode, Eva talks about a cookie jar. 
    7/6/2020
    7:52

Similar Stations

About Dream Big Podcast

The Dream Big Podcast is a family-friendly podcast inspiring kids (and adults!) to pursue their passions in life and take action to make their dreams a reality. Your hosts Eva Karpman (currently 7-year-old in 2nd grade) and mom Olga Karpman interview world-class performers who do what they love and live their dreams each and every day. As we know our listeners have a wide range of passions and interests, we aim to expose our listeners to extraordinary achievers from eclectic areas (olympians, celebrity animal trainers, grammy-winning musicians, successful entrepreneurs, renowned scientists, etc). The Dream Big Podcast’s short 15-20 minute format makes for the perfect length to listen to an episode in the car with your kids. Each episode features free personalized discussion sheets that you can download and print at home to have a thought-provoking discussion as a family about what you learned listening to that week’s episode. Subscribe and together we can inspire each other to dream big and take action. To get to the podcast website, cut and paste the link DreamBigPodcast.com into your browser. Get ready to DREAM BIG!

Station website

App

Listen to Dream Big Podcast, WHTA Hot 107,9 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dream Big PodcastLos AngelesPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Dream Big PodcastLos AngelesPodcast
Dream Big PodcastLos AngelesPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Dream Big PodcastLos AngelesPodcast
Dream Big PodcastLos AngelesPodcast
WHTA Hot 107,9HamptonHip Hop, R'n'B, Soul
WROD 1340 AMDaytona Beach FLOldies
Dream Big PodcastLos AngelesPodcast

Radio your way - Download now for free