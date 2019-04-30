Radio Logo
A powerhouse husband and a wife explain why date nights have become non-negotiable in their life.
USA / Family
USA / Family
  • Processing Guilt | Date Your Wife | Ep 110
    *Repeat from February 2019.* “In today’s episode,
    4/7/2020
    31:35
  • Date Night | Date Your Wife | EP 109
    Garrett and Danielle are proponents of dating your
    3/12/2020
    35:35
  • Below the Surface | Date Your Wife | Ep 108
    The dynamic duo of Garrett J and Danielle K White
    3/4/2020
    46:31
  • The Divine Divorce | Date Your Wife | EP 107
    Every week married couple Danielle K and Garrett J
    2/18/2020
    31:05
  • Toleration & Standards | Date Your Wife | EP 106
    Previously Aired on April 30, 2019. In this week’s
    1/21/2020
    22:33

About DATE YOUR WIFE

Co-hosts Garrett J White and Danielle K White share in this weekly podcast as a powerhouse husband and wife duo why date nights have become non-negotiable in their life. Garrett is the founder of Wake Up Warrior, a program for married businessmen to live the Warrior’s Way towards having a life of having it all, and Danielle is the founder of NBR hair extension techniques through DKW Styling Salon. They will share how they have created success in every aspect of their lives after being willing to rebuild and heal from disconnection, and it all starts with weekly date nights.

