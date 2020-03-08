Radio Logo
Jonathan & Brad explore the world of Financial Independence.
USA / Economy
Jonathan & Brad explore the world of Financial Independence.
Available Episodes

5 of 402
  • 241 | The Ingrams Calculate Their FI Number with Brad | Households of FI
    WHAT YOU'LL GET OUT OF TODAY'S SHOW The Ingrams ar
    8/7/2020
    1:02:27
  • 240 | The Budgetnista
    WHAT YOU'LL GET OUT OF TODAY'S SHOW Tiffany Alice
    8/3/2020
    1:13:15
  • 239 | The Gatekeepers are Gone
    What You'll Get Out Of Today's Show Don't believe
    7/31/2020
    47:52
  • 238 | Half Price College with the Millionaire Educator
    Gerry Born, the Millionaire Educator, joins the sh
    7/27/2020
    1:00:19
  • 237 | Build Your Talent Stack
    Today we talk about asset allocation versus inform
    7/24/2020
    45:16

About ChooseFI | Join the Financial Independence Community

Jonathan & Brad explore the world of Financial Independence. They discuss reducing expenses, crushing debt, building passive income streams through online businesses and real estate. How to pay off debt, Crush the grocery bill and travel the world for free. Every episode is packed with content and actionable tips and no topic is too big or small as long as it speeds up the process of reaching financial independence. If Mr Money Mustache, Tim Ferriss & Pat Flynn came together to make a podcast, this is what it would look like.

