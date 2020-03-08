About ChooseFI | Join the Financial Independence Community

Jonathan & Brad explore the world of Financial Independence. They discuss reducing expenses, crushing debt, building passive income streams through online businesses and real estate. How to pay off debt, Crush the grocery bill and travel the world for free. Every episode is packed with content and actionable tips and no topic is too big or small as long as it speeds up the process of reaching financial independence. If Mr Money Mustache, Tim Ferriss & Pat Flynn came together to make a podcast, this is what it would look like.