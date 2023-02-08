About XRadio

About XRadio

About XRadio

(1)

XRadio is an internet radio freeform music station streaming live from the XRADIO.ZONE in Second Life. The forty-meter Tower of Power spreads our pirate signal throughout the grid. Auto DJ programming includes rock, rap, rave, and remixes.



Individual sets/shows are controlled by the DJs performing and are not beholden to any type of station-wide playlist or rotation schedule. Experimentation, spontaneity and humor are among XRadio‘s most frequently noted distinguishing traits. The station does not belong to any existing internet radio network, and most of its programming originates with volunteers.​



When a live DJ isn’t on air, XRadio will broadcast with DJX – an automated DJ.

