About Power 105.3

About Power 105.3

About Power 105.3

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Power 105.3 is a popular radio station based in Dallas, Texas, USA, and it broadcasts a dynamic mix of contemporary hits. As a top destination for urban adult contemporary music, Power 105.3 features the latest pop, hip-hop, and R&B tracks, catering to a young and diverse audience in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The station’s programming includes a variety of shows and live broadcasts designed to keep listeners engaged with music, entertainment, and local news.



ower 105.3’s audience is mostly young, vibrant listeners who enjoy the latest hits across multiple genres. The station is well-known for its interactive programming and events, often featuring exciting contests and giveaways. For those interested in podcasts, the station also offers a selection of popular on-demand content, including The Jubal Show ON DEMAND and OAWRS Show Highlights.



Whether you're at home, in the car, or on the go, Power 105.3 keeps you connected with the best mix of today's hit music, celebrity updates, and local happenings. Tune in to Power 105.3, Dallas' #1 hit music station, for a fun, energetic listening experience!

