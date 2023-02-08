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WBVX - B92 Classic Hits 92.1 FM
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WBVX - B92 Classic Hits 92.1 FM

Classic Rock
WBVX - B92 Classic Hits 92.1 FM
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About WBVX - B92 Classic Hits 92.1 FM
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EnglishCarlisleKentuckyUSAClassic Rock
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