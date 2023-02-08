Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsWaatea Radio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Waatea Radio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Waatea Radio

Pop
Waatea Radio
Playing now
About Waatea Radio
(0)

Station website
EnglishAucklandAucklandNew ZealandPop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 5:18:15 PM
A company fromMADSACK