About TCI RADIO

About TCI RADIO

About TCI RADIO

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TCI RADIO TECHNO COMMUNITY ITALY is the digital hub for techno culture in Italy. Founded in Naples in 2022, our mission is to bridge the gap between dance floors, artists, and fans, transforming clubbing into a universal language of unity. We support emerging talent and celebrate the scene's biggest names, promoting a conscious listening experience that ranges from pure techno to more industrial and hard sounds. We're not just a network; we're the voice of those who live for the 140 BPM beat. Welcome to the beating heart of Italian techno. Techno Community Italy is the network that connects the decks of the most iconic clubs with the headphones of thousands of clubbers. From the constant search for new sounds to the promotion of the best national showcases, we work to keep the essence of the underground alive. This is our rhythm, this is our community.

