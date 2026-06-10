Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRomantica Radio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Romantica Radio
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Romantica Radio

Love Songs80s70s60s
Romantica Radio
Playing now
About Romantica Radio
(16)

Station website
ItalianSalernoCampaniaItalyLove Songs80s70s60s
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 3:13:53 AM
A company fromMADSACK