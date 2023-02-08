About P4 Väst

About P4 Väst

About P4 Väst

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Sveriges Radio P4 Väst is the first address when it comes to local and national information for the west of Sweden. Since 1987, P4 Väst has been providing its listeners with the best current hits and evergreens. Popular are the "Morgon i P4 Väst" with Tommy Öster and Rebecka Gyllin and the night show "Vaken". In the afternoons and evenings, there is a cross-station, national program of news, sports and culture that runs on all P4 regional stations. On weekends, P4 is a reliable source for sports broadcasts. Together with the other 25 P4 regional stations, P4 Väst achieves the largest reach among all Swedish radio stations. P4 Väst is available in analog and terrestrial as well as live stream.

