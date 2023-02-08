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Splash-FM

Hits80sRock90s
Splash-FM
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About Splash-FM
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We play a refreshing variety of pop hits from the 80s, 90s and Now.

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EnglishIndianapolisIndianaUSAHits80sRock90s
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USA
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Generated: 10/6/2026 - 3:11:01 PM
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