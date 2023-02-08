About Smooth Radio West Midlands

About Smooth Radio West Midlands

About Smooth Radio West Midlands

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Do you want to wake up with the latest hits from easy listening to have a great start? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on Smooth Radio West Midlands. In our top list, Smooth Radio West Midlands is listed on 1509th position. With no less than eight streams a big range of listening opportunities is created. Here on Smooth Radio West Midlands you get to hear a lot of music with almost no interruptions. The moderation is in English.

