Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadioHits.US
Listen to this station in the app for free:
RadioHits.US
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

RadioHits.US

Pop80sRock90s
RadioHits.US
Playing now
About RadioHits.US
(1)

RadioHits.US is a radio station based in Central New York that offers a unique blend of current Alternative and Top 40 music. Our programming includes a mix of Pop/Rock Alternative and Top 40 hits, as well as a selection of popular songs from the 80's, 90's, and 2000s. With our 24/7 broadcast, hosted by experienced radio personalities, we aim to provide our listeners with a diverse and enjoyable listening experience.

Station website
EnglishNew YorkUSAPop80sRock90s
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 12:10:10 PM
A company fromMADSACK