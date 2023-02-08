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The Disco Paradise - Epic
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The Disco Paradise - Epic

SoulDiscoFunk
The Disco Paradise - Epic
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About The Disco Paradise - Epic
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The Disco Paradise - Epic plays all the 12 inch disco releases from Epic Records and its sublabels Bang, Believe In A Dream, Blue Sky, BMO, Bullet, Calla, Caribou, Chycago International, Coast To Coast, CTI, Handshake, HCRC, Ice, Invictus, Kirshner, Kudu, Lifesong, Lorimar, Monument, My Disc, Nemperor, Park Lane, Pavillion, Portrait, Precision, Private I, Silver Blue, Sweet City, T-Neck, Uncle Jam and Unlimited Gold.

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EnglishMiamiFloridaUSASoulDiscoFunk
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