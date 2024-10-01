About RADIO PSR Weihnachts-Superhits

RADIO PSR Christmas Superhits is the leading Christmas station based in the vibrant city of Leipzig, Saxony, Germany. This station covers the entire Saxon region and ensures that listeners from all corners of the country get into the festive spirit. RADIO PSR is part of the renowned REGIOCAST Group, one of Germany's best-known radio companies. This station is the perfect companion for the most wonderful time of the year and provides festive music around the clock.



RADIO PSR Weihnachts-Superhits broadcasts for the entire region of Saxony, from Dresden to Chemnitz and beyond, reaching a wide audience. The wide coverage ensures that listeners in Leipzig, Zwickau, Görlitz and the surrounding area can enjoy their favorite Christmas hits.



The station plays a carefully curated selection of the best Christmas hits of all time. From classic Christmas songs to modern festive hits, RADIO PSR Christmas Superhits has something for everyone. The festive playlist is complemented by special shows and theme nights that capture the magic of the Christmas season.



RADIO PSR Weihnachts-Superhits also offers live moderations to guide listeners through the day. The presenters share interesting stories about Christmas, take music requests and create an interactive and festive atmosphere.



The station is aimed at a diverse audience, from families and young adults to older listeners who love the Christmas season and enjoy being accompanied by festive music. The program is designed to appeal to a broad demographic and bring a bit of Christmas magic to everyone.



RADIO PSR Weihnachts-Superhits is the ultimate Christmas station for the whole of Saxony. With its extensive coverage, live presenters, breaking news and entertaining podcasts, the station offers an unrivaled listening experience during the most festive time of the year. Tune in and get into the Christmas spirit with RADIO PSR Christmas superhits!

