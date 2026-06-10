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Phoenix Country Radio

FolkLove SongsCountry
Phoenix Country Radio
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About Phoenix Country Radio
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Playing the best in Irish and American Country Music 24/7

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EnglishNorthern IrelandUnited KingdomFolkLove SongsCountry
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