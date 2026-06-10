About New York Classic Hits

About New York Classic Hits

About New York Classic Hits

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Radio New York Classic Hits is produced by Brazilian broadcasters in New York and portrays in itself a tribute to the main radio stations in New York. Radio New York Classic Hits also plays hits that made the head of youth of the 80s in Brazil as well as all Beatles songs. Welcome to Radio New York Classic Hits. Here are the biggest names on the Billboard Hot 100 like Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Police, Scorpions, A-Ha, U2, Cyndi Lauper, Berlin, Madonna and more.

