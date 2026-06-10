About Memory Lane Radio

About Memory Lane Radio

About Memory Lane Radio

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Memory Lane Radio is an internet radio station. Playing music and other media memories from the past 6 decades. Targeting the 'Brit Ex-Pat' with UK Top 40 hits, cult television commercials and comedy gold sketches. The hourly format is mainly broken down to play music from one decade at a time for around 60 minutes. There are specialist shows and special features including: 6 of The Best (a listeners top 6 favourite songs), Golden Years, Top 10's, Featured Artist, Featured Album and more. The station is programmed by Nino Firetto, an award winning radio and TV host who sometimes hosts shows on the station.

