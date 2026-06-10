Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsMEGA HITS
Listen to this station in the app for free:
MEGA HITS
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

MEGA HITS

Top 40 & Charts
MEGA HITS
Playing now
About MEGA HITS
(97)

Station website
PortugueseLisbonLisbonPortugalTop 40 & Charts
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:28:51 AM
A company fromMADSACK