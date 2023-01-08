Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRFM 80s
Listen to this station in the app for free:
RFM 80s
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

RFM 80s

80s
RFM 80s
Playing now
About RFM 80s
(137)

Station website
PortugueseLisbonLisbonPortugal80s
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:43:11 PM
A company fromMADSACK