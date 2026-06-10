Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsMediatica FM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Mediatica FM
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Mediatica FM

AlternativeRockIndie
Mediatica FM
Playing now
About Mediatica FM
(0)

Station website
SpanishEnglishMexico CityCiudad de MéxicoMexicoAlternativeRockIndie
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 8:27:00 AM
A company fromMADSACK