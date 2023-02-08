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W Deportes

SportsMLBNBANFL
W Deportes
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About W Deportes
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W Deportes (XEX-AM 730) is a leading sports radio station broadcasting from Mexico City, Mexico. Operating on the 730 kHz AM frequency with a powerful 60 kW signal, it reaches listeners across the capital and surrounding regions. Owned by Radiópolis, W Deportes is part of a prominent media network that includes sister stations like W Radio and La Q .

Established in 1947 as "La Voz de México," XEX-AM has undergone various transformations, adopting the W Deportes branding in 2017 to focus exclusively on sports content . The station offers a dynamic lineup of programs covering a wide range of sports, including football (soccer), American football, basketball, and more.

Listeners can enjoy a variety of shows such as:
Territorio Azul, Visión 360 ,El Arranque ,Auto y Pista ,4to. Cuarto ,El Abucheo.

These programs feature in-depth analysis, live coverage, and interviews with sports figures, catering to fans of both national and international sports

W Deportes is accessible via traditional AM radio at 730 kHz and through online streaming platforms, ensuring that listeners can stay connected to their favorite sports content anytime, anywhere.

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SpanishMexico CityCiudad de MéxicoMexicoSportsMLBNBANFLMLSFootball / Soccer
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