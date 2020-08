Radio W1 coming back to life as an internet radio station, streaming a pop mix into the world wide web!

About radio-w1

Radio W1 was the most beloved radio station end of the 80's ultil beginning of the 90's at the Würzburg region. Now, its coming back to life as an internet radio station, streaming a pop mix into the world wide web!