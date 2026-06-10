About KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM

About KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM

About KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM

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KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM is a radio station based out of Kansas City, Missouri, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of R&B, Hip-Hop, and sports coverage. Known as "Hot 103 Jamz," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national news, opinions, and sports, as well as the hottest R&B and Hip-Hop music.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs as well as coverage of other local teams such as the Kansas City Royals, and the Kansas City Mavericks. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM for the best in R&B, Hip-Hop and sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM has something for everyone. With a mix of R&B and Hip-Hop music, news and talk shows, sports updates, analysis, and commentary, KPRS Hot 103 Jamz 103.3 FM is the ultimate destination for R&B, Hip-Hop and sports fans in Kansas City, Missouri and the surrounding areas.

