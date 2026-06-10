Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Gelosa
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Gelosa
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Gelosa

Pop
Radio Gelosa
Playing now
About Radio Gelosa
(9)

Station website
ItalianCastelfranco VenetoItalyPop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:59:19 AM
A company fromMADSACK