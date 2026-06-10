Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Pico
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Pico
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Pico

Top 40 & Charts
Radio Pico
Playing now
About Radio Pico
(9)

Station website
ItalianEmilia-RomagnaItalyTop 40 & Charts
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 10:16:21 AM
A company fromMADSACK