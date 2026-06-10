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extra-radio

PopOldies80s90s
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Radio Extra 88.0 : pop music from the 80s and 90s.

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GermanHofBavariaGermanyPopOldies80s90s
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Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:11:02 AM
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