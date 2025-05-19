Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Radio Stations
Radio Allis
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Radio Allis
Fado
Pop
Rock
Traditional music
Playing now
Radio Allis
Similar Stations
CM Rádio
Lisbon, Fado, Hits, Musical, Pop
Rádio Amália
Lisbon, Fado, Traditional music
Rádio Botaréu
Águeda, Fado
Popular FM
Pinhal Novo, Fado
Rádio Clube de Lamego
Lamego, Electro, Fado, Hits, Pop
Vamos ao Fado
Porto, Fado
Rádio Lumena
Fado, Kizomba, Pop
PT Radio
Vancouver, Fado
Rádio DD
Lisbon, Easy Listening, Fado
Rádio OndaNacional
Barcelos, Brazilian Music, Fado, Traditional music
RadioArt: Fado
London, Fado
Rádio Cantinho dos Emigrantes
Ribeira Grande, Brazilian Music, Fado, Folk, Traditional music
Antena 1 Fado
Lisbon, Fado
Rádio Marmeleira
Rio Maior, Fado, Oldies, Pop, Rock
Radio Amor e Loucura
Beja, 80s, Fado, Forró, Latin
About Radio Allis
(2)
Station website
Portuguese
Lisbon
Lisbon
Portugal
Fado
Pop
Rock
Traditional music
Listen to Radio Allis, CM Rádio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Radio Allis
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
More stations from Lisbon
Rádio Renascença
Lisbon
CM Rádio
Lisbon, Fado, Hits, Musical, Pop
RFM
Lisbon, Hits, Pop, Rock
RTP Antena 1 98.3 FM
Lisbon
M80 Rádio
Lisbon, Oldies
TSF Rádio Notícias
Lisbon, Talk
Cidade FM
Lisbon, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Comercial Emissão FM
Lisbon, Pop
RFM 80s
Lisbon, 80s
Rádio Orbital Portugal
Lisbon, Electro, House
Rádio Radar
Lisbon, Alternative, Indie
Rádio Amália
Lisbon, Fado, Traditional music
Top 80 FM
Lisbon, 80s, 90s, Oldies
Hard & Heavy Metal Hits Radio
Lisbon, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
RFM Oceano Pacífico
Lisbon, Pop
Radio Promove Portugal
Lisbon
Rádio Comercial Rock
Lisbon, Rock
TOP FM ONLINE PORTUGAL
Lisbon, Pop
The Fashion Radio
Lisbon, House, Pop
Popular FM
Pinhal Novo, Fado
Noite FM
Lisbon, Electro, House, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio 4
Lisbon, 60s, 70s, 80s, Rock
MEGA HITS
Lisbon, Top 40 & Charts
Jams and Kooks
Lisbon, Alternative, Indie, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Rádio Voz de Alenquer
Alenquer, Hits
Rádio PromoAção Tropical 95.3 FM
Lisbon, Pop, Samba
Rádio Comercial Portugal
Lisbon, Pop
Rádio Comercial One Hit Wonders
Lisbon, Hits
Rádio Comercial Kids
Lisbon, Pop
Rádio Comercial Dance
Lisbon, Dance
Top podcasts
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
News, True Crime
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
The Binge Cases: Doctor's Orders
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
I've Had It
Comedy, Society & Culture
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
True Crime
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)
Business, Entrepreneurship
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
Pitch Me Podcast
Business, Marketing
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Ryan Leak Podcast
Business
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.22.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/10/2025 - 6:33:13 AM