Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
Comedy
Society & Culture
News
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Alive Radio
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Alive Radio
Community Radio
Pop
Playing now
Alive Radio
About Alive Radio
About Alive Radio
About Alive Radio
(2)
Station website
English
Dumfries
Scotland
United Kingdom
Pop
Community Radio
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/5/2026 - 8:35:13 PM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Scotland
More stations from Scotland
More stations from Scotland
BBC Radio Scotland
Glasgow
Ultimate Sounds Radio
Deep House, Electro, Dubstep
Freedom Talk radio
Aberdeen, Talk
SkellyWays Radio
Glasgow, Hardcore Techno, Dance, Techno, House
SBS Classic FM
Glasgow, Classical
Less Than Zero
Aberdeen, Rock, Alternative, Indie
Trossachs Radio
Country, 70s, 80s, Easy Listening
Mix FM
Glasgow, Dance, Techno, House, Happy Hardcore
Indyliveradio
Glasgow, Rock, Country, Alternative, Pop
Radio Jammor
Glasgow, Rock, Soul, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Essential Radio
Kilwinning, Top 40 & Charts
Sounds Of Brass
Girvan, Brass, Classical
Prodigal Sun Radio
Walsall, Reggae, Drum'n'Bass
BBC Radio Scotland Extra
Glasgow
Go Radio
Glasgow, 2000s, 90s
All Gold Radio
Edinburgh, Oldies, 70s, 80s, 90s
All Country Radio
Edinburgh, Country, Bluegrass, Traditional music
noisebox radio
Musselburgh, Rock, Alternative, Pop
CareSound Radio
Perth, Hits, Pop
Argyll FM
Campbeltown, Country, Traditional music
CastleSound
Stirling, Rock, Oldies, Easy Listening, Pop
Radio Buena Vida
Glasgow, Techno, Electro, Dub, Hip Hop
Awesome Radio
Glasgow, Rock, Pop
Expat Radio Scotland
Glasgow, Oldies, Top 40 & Charts
Crucial Radio
Edinburgh, 80s, Soul, 90s
Greatest Hits Non-Stop
Stonehaven, Oldies, 80s, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Pure Beat Radio
Aberdeen, Jazz, Pop
Radio Lanarkshire
Glasgow, Top 40 & Charts, Pop
Mearns 80s
Aberdeen, 80s
Scotland's Scotland
Edinburgh, Country, Traditional music, Pop
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
20/20
True Crime
Tomorrow, Today
News, Tech News, Technology
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville
Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Founder's Story
Business, Entrepreneurship
Coffeez with Joe Shalaby
Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Careers, Management
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Rest Is History
History
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Westside 89.6FM
Southall, Pop
Isle of Wight Radio
Newport, Talk, Pop
Raadio Tallinn
Tallinn, Pop
Bro Radio
Barry, Pop
KATL - 770 AM
Miles City, Pop
KAYL - Mix 101.7 FM
Storm Lake IA, Ballads
Bay Trust Radio
Kendal, Classic Rock
Burnside Radio UK
Swansea, Electro, Top 40, Top 40 & Charts, Hip Hop, Pop
KBAJ - 95 KQDS A Red Rock Radio Station 105.5 FM
Deer River MN, Classic Rock
Listen to Alive Radio, Westside 89.6FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Alive Radio
Alive Radio: Podcasts in Family
Alive Radio: Podcasts in Family
Alive Radio: Podcasts in Family
Finally Alive Radio
Christianity, Education, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
Hope Alive Radio Station
Religion & Spirituality