About 80s80s christmas

Welcome to 80s80s Christmas, your Christmas radio station for the best hits of the 80s - now with a festive twist! Broadcasting across the region from its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, the unforgettable sounds of the 80s are brought directly to you. As part of the renowned 80s80s radio family, which specializes in this incomparable musical decade, 80s80s Christmas stands for a unique blend of nostalgia and festive joy.



80s80s Christmas is all about the musical gems of the 80s - from pop to rock, mixed with the most popular Christmas hits to get you in the Christmas spirit.



The program is aimed at everyone who loves the 80s and Christmas. Whether you're nostalgic or a young explorer of 80s music, there's something for everyone at 80s80s Christmas. The professional radio station is known for their passion for the decade and their loving Christmas selection and prides itself on being a source of joy and nostalgic throwback especially during the festive season.



Although no live coverage of sporting events or religious formats are offered, the focus on the music and spirit of the 80s remains as strong as ever. You can find and enjoy us as 80s80s Christmas Webradio, 80s80s Christmas Online Radio or simply as 80s80s Christmas on internet radio. Let's dive into the world of the 80s together and enjoy the festive spirit!

