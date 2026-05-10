About 3MMM - Triple M Melbourne 105.1 FM

About 3MMM - Triple M Melbourne 105.1 FM

About 3MMM - Triple M Melbourne 105.1 FM

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You need the newest sounds from top 40 & charts and rock in order to get out of bed every morning or to get in a good mood during the day? Listen to what your heart desires and turn on the popular station 3MMM - Triple M Melbourne 105.1 FM. On our top ranking, 3MMM is listed at 1711th position. The aim of this program is to keep the listeners well entertained. On 3MMM the music takes center stage! The moderation is in English.

