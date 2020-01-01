2WEB - Outback Radio 585 AM
2WEB - Outback Radio 585 AM
About 2WEB - Outback Radio 585 AM
A community radio station for Bourke, "the gateway to the "real" outback", featuring local news, current affairs, Australian music and much more!