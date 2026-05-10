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2BXS - BRock 99.3 FM
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2BXS - BRock 99.3 FM

Rock
2BXS - BRock 99.3 FM
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The best new Rock and great Classics!

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EnglishBathurstNew South WalesAustraliaRock
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