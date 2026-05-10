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2SER - 107.3 FM

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About 2SER - 107.3 FM
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The mission of Sydney Educational Broadcasting Ltd. is to operate community radio station, 2SER-FM, and related media services, providing a stimulating forum for learning and the expression of alternative ideas, informed by and promoting principles of social justice. In pursuit of its mission the company anticipates, reflects and responds to the social, cultural and educational needs of the diverse Sydney community.

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EnglishSydneyNew South WalesAustraliaPop
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