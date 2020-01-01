Radio Logo
Zug, Switzerland / Chillout Electro Ambient
About 1.FM - Chillout Lounge

The Chillout Lounge, as its name suggests, is a space dedicated to the mellow, softer side of electronic music: no hard beats, no banging crashes or heavy guitars – just sweet ambient and mellow grooves 24/7. From acoustic chansons to digital sonic landscapes of mystery and serenity, Chillout Lounge brings you only the delicate, the refined, the relaxing voices and atmosphere. Guaranteed to cool you down.

Station website

