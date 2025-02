About 103.7 Da Beat

The New Home for Hip Hop and R&B in the #815 and #608! We play artists like Future, Lecrae, August Alsina,B.O.B.,Trey Songz, TK N Cash, Action Bronson and others!! We are located in the Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin region.#815 Make that switch to the New 103.7 Da Beat Follow us and send your request via Instagram & Twitter @1037dabeat