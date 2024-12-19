Powered by RND
Your Legal Rights

Bay Area attorney Jeff Hayden talks with experts on various legal topics, with listener participation: (415) 841-4134.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Year End Tax Tips 2024
    It’s that time of year. Are you ready to face the tax man? What should you do before years end?Tonight's YLR Host, Rob Wyman, is joined by tax attorney Cindy Ho of Cindy Ho Law, APC, in San Jose, and Attorney/CPA Frank Adam of Pacifica.Questions for Rob and his guests? Please call, at (415) 241-4134, or toll-free, at (866) 798-8255.
    --------  
    59:14
  • Bankruptcy and the Two-Minute Debtors Solution
    YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, joined by Leon Bayer, are talking about bankruptcy, debtors rights, and what this means for you. Questions for Jeff and his guest? Call us at (415) 841-4134.
    --------  
    59:31
  • Landlord tenant -- final installment for 2024
    our final installment of Landlord-Tenant law for 2024.YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by Jessica Chylik of San Francisco and David Finkelstein of San Mateo.Questions for Jeff's guests? Please call (415) 841-4134.
    --------  
    59:39
  • California Lawyers for the Arts
    California Lawyers for the Arts [CLA] is a non-profit organization founded in 1974 to provide legal services to artists and members of the creative arts community.50 years later, California Lawyers for the Arts protects and promotes artists of all disciplines and the creative community by providing education, alternative dispute resolution, access to legal representation and advocacy.Tonight, YLR Host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by CLA Executive Director Alma Robinson.Questions for Jeff and his guests? Call us at (415) 841-4134.
    --------  
    59:55
  • Encore: Humanizing Immigration
    What is it going to take before Congress will take up fair and just immigration reform? Do non-citizens make up a larger percentage of the overall population than in years past? Do undocumented immigrants? When someone shows up at the border, claiming asylum, does the system give him or her the benefit of the doubt? If not, why not?Isn't the fight for immigrant and refuge rights a forgotten part of the fight for racial justice? Jeff Hayden, is joined by Professor Bill Hing, author of Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System.As this is an encore broadcast, we will not be accepting calls tonight.
    --------  
    59:49

About Your Legal Rights

Bay Area attorney Jeff Hayden talks with experts on various legal topics, with listener participation: (415) 841-4134.
