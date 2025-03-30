A cyber criminal organization posted on their dark web site that they exfiltrated data Sam's Club. Sam's Club is currently investigating but in the mean time, I tell you what to do to stay proactive in case your data including credit card information was leakedPlease share with your friends and family who are members of Sam's Club!
--------
3:36
Episode 2: The Toll Scam
Have you been receiving text messages saying you owe a toll fee? Episode 2 of Your Cyber Six Podcast goes into detail about this scam and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim
--------
5:29
Episode 1: The Introduction
This is the introduction to Your Cyber Six Podcast where I discuss what this show will be about. This podcast will be geared to those who may not have that technical in depth knowledge but still want to know how breaches and cyber scams can impact them. I will also be giving tips on various apps to parents concerned about their child's online activities and just being safe in this digital world. #CyberSecurity #CyberAwareness #CyberTips