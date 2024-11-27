The Suitors Get Theirs: The End of the Odyssey

It's payback time. Odysseus at last throws off his disguise and wages holy war on the men who tore up his house and home for ten years, in what is still one of the most metal sequences in all of world literature. Does he go too far? Lots of people think so--but I don't. I think he gets right up to the brink and then, in a key moment that brings the hero's journey to its close, his son pulls him back from the brink. After that it's really all over but the shouting--and a little husband-wife trickery--before we bring this journey to a close.