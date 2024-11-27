"I cannot rest from travel," says Odysseus in Alfred, Lord Tennyson's Ulysses. But wasn't resting from travel...kind of the whole point? Come to think of it, what does happen to an indelible character when his story comes to an end? Maybe the answer is, it doesn't. As a coda to our series on Homer, here's one last look at Odysseus through the years, as his story has inspired everyone from Dante to Spongebob. Register for Spring courses at The Ancient Language Institute https://ancientlanguage.com/youngheretics/ Check out iBreviary: https://www.ibreviary.org/en/ Join in the Rejoice Evermore Advent Calendar: Order Light of the Mind, Light of the World (and rate it five stars): https://a.co/d/2QccOfM Listen to EPiC, the Musical: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2kdmTOXncgNHSuYVMhdd5I?si=t3N9X8bGSPmp6ZX5t7QDRw Simon Netchev’s Odyssey Map: https://www.worldhistory.org/image/15906/odysseus-ten-year-journey-home
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Advent
Hey you! Yeah, you!! PUT DOWN THAT NAT KING COLE CHRISTMAS ALBUM. It's not time yet!! Technically, it won't even be time on December 1, which is the beginning not of Christmas but of the Advent season. It's also the beginning of the liturgical calendar. And since these sorts of things can be hard to focus on unless you really set out with intention at the beginning, I thought this year I'd invite you to read and meditate with me during the season. And don't worry, you can still play Christmas music.
The Suitors Get Theirs: The End of the Odyssey
It's payback time. Odysseus at last throws off his disguise and wages holy war on the men who tore up his house and home for ten years, in what is still one of the most metal sequences in all of world literature. Does he go too far? Lots of people think so--but I don't. I think he gets right up to the brink and then, in a key moment that brings the hero's journey to its close, his son pulls him back from the brink. After that it's really all over but the shouting--and a little husband-wife trickery--before we bring this journey to a close.
What I Learned about Lord of the Rings by Inventing a Language
Confession: for a long time I never understood why Tolkien had to make up a language to go with The Lord of the Rings. It felt a little bit like trying to tell an adventure story while getting bogged down in the details of imaginary corn law. But when the Daily Wire asked me to invent a new language for the Pendragon series, I instantly understood Tolkien in a whole new way. So when a listener asked me to comment on the idea that world building essentially is language building, I was all in. Here's what I learned from my first time language building, or "conlanging."
The Sins of the Father: How Odysseus got his Name
Odysseus' journey isn't over when he reaches Ithaca's shores. It won't be fully over until he takes back his rightful place at the head of his household--but first, he has one last journey of self-discovery to make. With the help of his nursemaid Eurycleia, he has to learn at last that he's not just the person war has made him: he's also the person he left behind at home. At the end of all his wanderings, he returns at last to find himself.
The classical education you never knew you were missing. Join scholar and writer Spencer Klavan on a tour through the great works of the West. In a world gone mad, we're not alone: the great men and women who went before us have wisdom to guide us. With their help, we can recover truth, beauty, and the stuff that matters.