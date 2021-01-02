There is a new generation of farmers ready to steward the land, nourish their communities, and build a bright and just future for agriculture. They’re committed... More
Young Farmers Are Losing Land to Wealthy Buyers
The article, “How ‘Fairy Tale’ Farms Are Ruining Hudson Valley Agriculture,” illustrates how “a rush of wealthy urbanites seeking fresh-air retreats in bucolic settings” has made land access for young and BIPOC farmers across the country even more challenging. Read the article here. You can hear Liz Dunn on her podcast Pressure Cooker with Liz Black here.Join the National Young Farmers Coalition here.Learn more about the One Million Acres Campaign here.
8/23/2022
42:49
Getting on the Land with the Hoosier Young Farmers Coalition
Today we're coming to you with a special episode from our Hoosier Young Farmers Chapter. The Hoosier chapter just released their own podcast series which shares the voices of farmers from across the state, farmers you might not think of when you picture the farmers of Indiana. This episode features stories about the challenge of acquiring affordable, quality land for farming, and some of the creative ways these farmers have managed to get on the land. You can listen to the rest of the Hoosier Young Farmer Podcast at hoosieryfc.org/stories.Land access is the number 1 challenge young farmers across the country report in growing food for their communities and starting farm businesses. To address this barrier, Young Farmers just launched the One Million Acres for the Future Campaign. We are calling on Congress to invest $2.5 billion in the 2023 Farm Bill to facilitate equitable access to one million acres of land for the next generation of farmers. As part of the campaign, we created the Land Advocacy Fellowship, a two-year, paid advocacy and leadership fellowship that will resource 100 young farmers, growers, and land stewards to advocate for equitable land policy. Applications are open now through January 15th. To learn more about the campaign and to apply for our Land Advocacy Fellowship, visit youngfarmers.org/onemillionacres. And to join the National Young Farmers Coalition, visit youngfarmers.org/join. *Brief correction to the land transition statistic Liz states in the introduction. She meant to cite this Civil Eats article which claims, "In the next decade, 400 million acres of U.S. farmland will change hands," instead of "400,000 acres." According to American Farmland Trust, “371 million acres of farmland will change hands over the next 20 years."
12/13/2021
19:44
What does it mean to be accountable?
Jessica Manly talks with Equity and Organizational Change Director and Accountability Report author Michelle A. T. Hughes about what it means for the National Young Farmers Coalition to be accountable to its farmers, partners, and its racial equity commitments. Read the report at www.youngfarmers.org/2020accountabilityreport and join us for our first accountability report webinar on Wednesday June 23, 2021 at 4pm by registering here.Young Farmers Racial Equity Toolkit: https://www.youngfarmers.org/resource/racialequitytoolkit/.Edited by Hannah Beal.Michelle A. T. Hughes is a former large-scale hog farmer from New Haven, Connecticut with lived experience navigating systemic inequity and an educational background in food and agriculture policy reform. Prior to her graduate studies at New York University’s Department of Nutrition and Food Studies, Michelle worked in swine reproduction at the University of Pennsylvania, with both non-profit and food and agriculture start-ups in NYC and the Hudson Valley, and served on a program evaluation team for the NYC Mayor’s Office of Food Policy. At the Coalition, Michelle has worked on the equity and organizational change team since January 2020. Over the course of 2020, Michelle helped align our organization-wide efforts to institutionalize racial equity by implementing a strategy for organizational transformation. Michelle now works with executive leadership as Equity and Organizational Change Director to develop short- and long-term strategy to continue our anti-racist transformation, regularly evaluate and uphold accountability measures with staff, and develop practical tools and financial resources to support the organization’s racial equity goals. Become a member of the National Young Farmers Coalition today at youngfarmers.org/join.
6/22/2021
27:34
WAYFC Takeover Finale: Ariana de Leña on Tools for Dealing with Farmer Stress and Anxiety
Ari de Leña is a farmer at Kamayan Farm is a vegetable, flower, medicinal herb, and education farm just east of Seattle on Snoqualmie People’s land. In this conversation we dive into what it looks like to deal with stress and anxiety while being ‘August tired’. Because Ari and Elizabeth really get into the heart of stress and anxiety we decided to split our conversation into two parts. If you haven't listened to Part 1, we encourage you to go back and do so now! In Part 2, Ari shares some real-life strategies on how to manage stress and anxiety. In this episode we discuss some embodied techniques that we both use on the farm. Please take care of yourself and your needs before you listen, as you listen and as you process this conversation. Join the National Young Farmers Coalition today at youngfarmers.org/join and sign up for our advocacy network by texting FARMERS to 40649.Learn more about WAYFC here: https://www.washingtonyoungfarmers.org/aboutIn this episode we bring the work of: Valerie Segrest: https://www.allmyrelationspodcast.com/podcast/episode/32c173eb/ep-2-food-sovereignty-a-growing-movem ent Generative Somatics: https://generativesomatics.org/ Music credit to Made By Finja by Sascha Ende. Intro and outro edited by Hannah Beal. Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6171-made-by-finja // License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
2/1/2021
17:23
WAYFC Takeover 6: Ariana de Leña on Farmer Stress and Anxiety (Part 1)
Ari de Leña is a farmer at Kamayan Farm is a vegetable, flower, medicinal herb, and education farm just east of Seattle on Snoqualmie People’s land. In this conversation we dive into what it looks like to deal with stress and anxiety while being ‘August tired’. Because Ari and Elizabeth really get into the heart of stress and anxiety we decided to split our conversation into two parts. In the first episode we focus on the ‘big picture’ and make connections between current conditions for farmers and how it affects our mental wellness. Please take care of yourself and your needs before you listen, as you listen and as you process this conversation. Join the National Young Farmers Coalition today at youngfarmers.org/join and sign up for our advocacy network by texting FARMERS to 40649.In Part 1 we mention: The Body Keeps the Score: https://www.besselvanderkolk.com/resources/the-body-keeps-the-score Leah Penniman’s Farming While Black: https://www.soulfirefarm.org/media/farming-while-black/ Leah Penniman on How to Survive the End of the World Podcast: https://www.endoftheworldshow.org/blog/2020/5/6/apocalypse-survival-skill-4-braiding-seeds In Part 2 - Ari shares some real-life strategies on how to manage stress and anxiety. In this episode we discuss some embodied techniques that we both use on the farm. In this episode we bring the work of: Valerie Segrest: https://www.allmyrelationspodcast.com/podcast/episode/32c173eb/ep-2-food-sovereignty-a-growing-movem ent Generative Somatics: https://generativesomatics.org/ Music credit to Made By Finja by Sascha Ende Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6171-made-by-finja // License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
There is a new generation of farmers ready to steward the land, nourish their communities, and build a bright and just future for agriculture. They’re committed to conservation and regeneration, educated, politically engaged. What’s standing in their way?
The Young Farmers Podcast, a project of the National Young Farmers Coalition, is digging into the most critical issues facing the future of farming: land access, climate change, racial equity, water for the next generation, government access and accountability. This season, you’ll hear from policy makers, experts and advocates, and, of course, young farmers themselves, all fighting to make sure that the 2023 Farm Bill does what we need it to do: supports the future of farming in the U.S.
Listen in and find out how YOU can join the young farmer movement.
