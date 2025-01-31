Every episode focuses on the everyday decisions we make that impact the health of our democracy. This episode focuses on the prevalence of junk (hidden) fees and its impact on America and on our family budgets. Whether hidden fees in airlines, concert tickets, rental fees, food delivery, health care or automotive services, they add up to $65 Billion per year in hidden fees on Americans each year. This episode explores the nature of the problem and some real world things you can do about it.

About You, Me & Democracy

This podcast is dedicated to the everyday ways we all can impact the world around us to make life better. Democracy isn't just about governments and elections -- it is about building the kind of society we want to live in with the choices and decisions we make every day. Democracy includes our family, our jobs, our hobbies, how we shop, what brings joy or pain, how we treat others and how others treat us. This is the freedom to pursue meaning, quality and purpose in our lives. "If the people lead, the leaders will follow." - Gandhi.