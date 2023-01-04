“You Bet Your Garden” touted as an hour of ”chemical-free horticultural hijinks,” is a weekly, nationally syndicated broadcast hosted by Mike McGrath. It is pro... More
Available Episodes
5 of 240
The Top TIps for Spring Bloom Success PLUS The Kingsessing Morris Men Return
On this timely episode of YBYG Mike interviews The Kingsessing Morris Men! Plus 'Top Tips for Spring Bloom Success' for next year!! Plus your fabulous phone calls!!!
4/29/2023
56:21
A Fresh Look: Forgotten Bulbs & the ’Real Deal’ on Bare Rooted Plants
In this soon to not be forgotten episode of YBYG Mike finds the bulbs you were supposed to plant last fall!! And dishes up the real deal on Bare Rooted plants!! Plus your un-forgotten phone calls!!! Aired 4/21/2022
4/21/2023
56:26
A Fresh Look: Baseball Is Gardening - Is Baseball
Batter up! In this ENCORE episode of YBYG Mike steps up to the plate and compares Americas favorite past time to Gardening in the Question of the Week! Plus your foul ball phone calls!!
Original Air Date Saturday Mar 26, 2022
4/15/2023
51:28
A Fresher Look: 50 Ways To Lose Your Sluggies
On this episode of YBYG Mike McGrath slides in GREAT advice on how to tame Snails and Slugs!! Plus your Sliding Phone Calls!!
4/8/2023
54:16
Proper Posture for Personal Protection
On Part 2 of this 'Well Exercised' episode of YBYG Mike McGrath digs deeper into tips and tricks for your gardening movement health! Plus In the News: BLUE Mt. in Palmerton Pa. gets more GREEN restoration!! Plus your restoring phone calls!!!
“You Bet Your Garden” touted as an hour of ”chemical-free horticultural hijinks,” is a weekly, nationally syndicated broadcast hosted by Mike McGrath. It is produced in the studios of PBS39 in Bethlehem, PA. This weekly call-in program offers ‘fiercely organic’ advice to gardeners far and wide.