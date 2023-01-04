Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast You Bet Your Garden
Lehigh Valley Public Media
“You Bet Your Garden” touted as an hour of ”chemical-free horticultural hijinks,” is a weekly, nationally syndicated broadcast hosted by Mike McGrath. It is pro... More
Available Episodes

5 of 240
  • The Top TIps for Spring Bloom Success PLUS The Kingsessing Morris Men Return
    On this timely episode of YBYG Mike interviews The Kingsessing Morris Men!  Plus 'Top Tips for Spring Bloom Success' for next year!!  Plus your fabulous phone calls!!!
    4/29/2023
    56:21
  • A Fresh Look: Forgotten Bulbs & the ’Real Deal’ on Bare Rooted Plants
    In this soon to not be forgotten episode of YBYG Mike finds the bulbs you were supposed to plant last fall!! And dishes up the real deal on Bare Rooted plants!! Plus your un-forgotten phone calls!!! Aired 4/21/2022
    4/21/2023
    56:26
  • A Fresh Look: Baseball Is Gardening - Is Baseball
    Batter up!  In this ENCORE episode of YBYG Mike steps up to the plate and compares Americas favorite past time to Gardening in the Question of the Week!  Plus your foul ball phone calls!! Original Air Date Saturday Mar 26, 2022
    4/15/2023
    51:28
  • A Fresher Look: 50 Ways To Lose Your Sluggies
    On this episode of YBYG Mike McGrath slides in GREAT advice on how to tame Snails and Slugs!! Plus your Sliding Phone Calls!!
    4/8/2023
    54:16
  • Proper Posture for Personal Protection
    On Part 2 of this 'Well Exercised' episode of YBYG Mike McGrath digs deeper into tips and tricks for your gardening movement health! Plus In the News: BLUE Mt. in Palmerton Pa. gets more GREEN restoration!!  Plus your restoring phone calls!!!
    4/1/2023
    50:32

About You Bet Your Garden

“You Bet Your Garden” touted as an hour of ”chemical-free horticultural hijinks,” is a weekly, nationally syndicated broadcast hosted by Mike McGrath. It is produced in the studios of PBS39 in Bethlehem, PA. This weekly call-in program offers ‘fiercely organic’ advice to gardeners far and wide.
Podcast website

