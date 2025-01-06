Top Stations
Podcasts
Technology
XRPodcast
XRPodcast
XRPodcast (@podcastXRP)
add
XRPodcast is a new platform to discuss developments within the XRP ecosystem, digital asset and crypto communities. We will frequently conduct interviews with d...
More
Technology
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Episode 7 - Facebook & the Libra Cryptocurrency
In this episode we will discuss the Libra cryptocurrency under development by Facebook.
--------
21:58
Episode 6 - Ripple & Moneygram Partnership
In this episode we discuss the recent partnership with Moneygram and its immediate benefits to both companies.
--------
13:45
Episode 5 - SWIFT/R3, XRP Exchanges & Q4 Report
In Episode 5 we will discuss the recent SWIFT/R3 partnership, recently announced XRP preferred exchanges & Ripple's Q4 2018 report.
--------
22:49
Episode 4 - Escrow, Token Taxonomy Act & Adoption Metrics
Latest episode of XRPodcast
--------
21:59
Episode 3 - Xcurrent, Xrapid & Ripplenet
This episode will discuss Ripple's flagship software products and their use cases in replacing existing fintech systems.
--------
24:30
Show more
About XRPodcast
XRPodcast is a new platform to discuss developments within the XRP ecosystem, digital asset and crypto communities. We will frequently conduct interviews with digital asset and crypto leaders.
Podcast website
