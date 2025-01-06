Powered by RND
XRPodcast

XRPodcast is a new platform to discuss developments within the XRP ecosystem, digital asset and crypto communities. We will frequently conduct interviews with d...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Episode 7 - Facebook & the Libra Cryptocurrency
    In this episode we will discuss the Libra cryptocurrency under development by Facebook.
    --------  
    21:58
  • Episode 6 - Ripple & Moneygram Partnership
    In this episode we discuss the recent partnership with Moneygram and its immediate benefits to both companies.
    --------  
    13:45
  • Episode 5 - SWIFT/R3, XRP Exchanges & Q4 Report
    In Episode 5 we will discuss the recent SWIFT/R3 partnership, recently announced XRP preferred exchanges & Ripple's Q4 2018 report.
    --------  
    22:49
  • Episode 4 - Escrow, Token Taxonomy Act & Adoption Metrics
    Latest episode of XRPodcast
    --------  
    21:59
  • Episode 3 - Xcurrent, Xrapid & Ripplenet
    This episode will discuss Ripple's flagship software products and their use cases in replacing existing fintech systems.
    --------  
    24:30

About XRPodcast

XRPodcast is a new platform to discuss developments within the XRP ecosystem, digital asset and crypto communities. We will frequently conduct interviews with digital asset and crypto leaders.
