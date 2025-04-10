Episode 48: Write Now with Scrivener, Episode no. 48: Mimi Kwa, Author of a Memoir about Four Generations of a Chinese Family

Mimi Kwa is an Australian television personality and descendant of a Chinese family with a rich history. Her book, House of Kwa, tells about four generations of this family. Show notes: Mimi Kwa (https://www.mimitv.com.au) House of Kwa (https://www.mimitv.com.au/books) The Dressmaker, Rosie Ham (https://rosalieham.com/the-dressmaker/) A Radical Awakening, Dr. Shefali (https://www.aradicalawakening.com)