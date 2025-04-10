Powered by RND
Literature & Latte
  • Episode 49: Nicolas Binge, Science Fiction Author
    Nicolas Binge is an author of four science fiction novels; his latest is Dissolution. Show notes: Nicholas Binge (https://www.nicholasbinge.com/) Dissolution (https://www.nicholasbinge.com/dissolution) Richard Powers: Playground (https://www.richardpowers.net/playground/) Learn more about Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/scrivener/overview), and check out the ebook Take Control of Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/store). If you like the podcast, please follow it on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/write-now-with-scrivener/id1568550068) or your favorite podcast app. Leave a rating or review, and tell your friends. And check out past episodes of Write Now with Scrivener (https://podcast.scrivenerapp.com).
    --------  
    28:30
  • Episode 48: Write Now with Scrivener, Episode no. 48: Mimi Kwa, Author of a Memoir about Four Generations of a Chinese Family
    Mimi Kwa is an Australian television personality and descendant of a Chinese family with a rich history. Her book, House of Kwa, tells about four generations of this family. Show notes: Mimi Kwa (https://www.mimitv.com.au) House of Kwa (https://www.mimitv.com.au/books) The Dressmaker, Rosie Ham (https://rosalieham.com/the-dressmaker/) A Radical Awakening, Dr. Shefali (https://www.aradicalawakening.com) Learn more about Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/scrivener/overview), and check out the ebook Take Control of Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/store). If you like the podcast, please follow it on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/write-now-with-scrivener/id1568550068) or your favorite podcast app. Leave a rating or review, and tell your friends. And check out past episodes of Write Now with Scrivener (https://podcast.scrivenerapp.com).
    --------  
    32:43
  • Episode 47: April Davila, Novelist and Mindfulness Instructor
    April Davila is a novelist, and she explores how mindfulness can help writers. Show notes: April Davila (https://aprildavila.com/april-davila-bio/) 142 Ostriches (https://aprildavila.com/142-ostriches/what-people-are-saying/) The Field Guide for Getting Lost, Rebecca Solnit (http://rebeccasolnit.net/book/a-field-guide-to-getting-lost/) Learn more about Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/scrivener/overview), and check out the ebook Take Control of Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/store). If you like the podcast, please follow it on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/write-now-with-scrivener/id1568550068) or your favorite podcast app. Leave a rating or review, and tell your friends. And check out past episodes of Write Now with Scrivener (https://podcast.scrivenerapp.com).
    --------  
    28:36
  • Episode 46: David Goodman, Spy Fiction Author
    David Goodman's first novel, A Reluctant Spy, is a story about how a man makes a deal and gets more than he bargained for. Show notes: David Goodman (https://www.davidgoodman.net) A Reluctant Spy (https://www.davidgoodman.net/books/) The Americans (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Americans) Moscow X, David McCloskey (https://www.davidmccloskeybooks.com/moscow-x) Learn more about Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/scrivener/overview), and check out the ebook Take Control of Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/store). If you like the podcast, please follow it on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/write-now-with-scrivener/id1568550068) or your favorite podcast app. Leave a rating or review, and tell your friends. And check out past episodes of Write Now with Scrivener (https://podcast.scrivenerapp.com).
    --------  
    33:42
  • Episode 45: Jean Kwok, Author of The Leftover Woman
    Jean Kwok is the best-selling author of four novels, including her latest, The Leftover Woman. Show notes: Jean Kwok (https://www.jeankwok.com) The Leftover Woman (https://www.jeankwok.com/the-leftover-woman) Danielle Trussoni: The Puzzle Box (https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/717439/the-puzzle-box-by-danielle-trussoni/) Learn more about Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/scrivener/overview), and check out the ebook Take Control of Scrivener (https://www.literatureandlatte.com/store). If you like the podcast, please follow it on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/write-now-with-scrivener/id1568550068) or your favorite podcast app. Leave a rating or review, and tell your friends. And check out past episodes of Write Now with Scrivener (https://podcast.scrivenerapp.com).
    --------  
    30:30

About Write Now with Scrivener

Join journalist Kirk McElhearn, author of Take Control of Scrivener, as he interviews writers of all kinds about their processes, routines, and how they use Scrivener, the app dedicated to long-form writing. Writers share their experiences, their different approaches to getting words down on the page, and how they use Scrivener. Whether you’re a Scrivener user or just interested in writing, this podcast has something for you.
