  • Farmers Were PROMISED Tax Relief | April 15, 2025
    Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly (weekly during the legislative session) virtual lunchtime event series featuring center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy research and analysis. In episode, Pam Lewison reviews the state of agriculture in Washington, including how farmers were subject to taxation they were supposed to be exempt from.
    --------  
    35:13
  • Will Gov. Ferguson Veto Olympia's Madness? | April 8, 2025
    Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly (weekly during the legislative session) virtual lunchtime event series featuring center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy research and analysis. In this special segment, Paul Guppy answers many questions across the legislative session, including what's weighing on everyone's minds: Will Gov. Ferguson do the right thing by Washington citizens?Sign our petition to help support him REJECTING tax increases:washingtonpolicy.org/petition00:00 - Introduction  00:23 - Historic Tax Hikes  01:18 - GOP Budget Alternative  02:28 - Budget Framing & Media Bias  04:05 - Spending vs. Revenue  06:38 - Lack of Accountability  08:22 - Tax Burden & Carveouts  11:52 - Sales Tax "Cut"  14:52 - Wealth Tax Fallout  18:08 - WA’s Declining Reputation  21:15 - Budget Compromise Games  24:16 - Ballot Language Manipulation  29:04 - Holding Government Accountable  30:02 - Ferguson’s Surprising Stance  34:28 - Property Tax Spike  35:42 - Ask Paul Anything  37:00 - Partisanship in Olympia  38:49 - National Politics at State Level  42:37 - Idaho vs. WA on Taxes  44:05 - Wrap-Up & Petition Plug  Visit our homepage for the latest Washington news: https://washingtonpolicy.orgSign up for our FREE newsletter: https://washingtonpolicy.org/signupFollow us on our social platforms! Facebook:   / washington.policy.center   | X: https://x.com/wapolicycenter | Instagram:   / washingtonpolicy   | TikTok:   / washingtonpolicy
    --------  
    44:45
  • One-Party Rule is Failing Washington | John Bernard
    Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly (weekly during the legislative session) virtual lunchtime event series featuring center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy research and analysis. John Bernard walks through how Washington state's government does not work. Visit our homepage for the latest Washington news: https://washingtonpolicy.orgSign up for our FREE newsletter: https://washingtonpolicy.org/signupFollow us on our social platforms! Facebook:   / washington.policy.center   | X: https://x.com/wapolicycenter | Instagram:   / washingtonpolicy   | TikTok:   / washingtonpolicy
    --------  
    38:49
  • Missing $1.3 Billion in Taxes? | March 18, 2025
    Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly (weekly during the legislative session) virtual lunchtime event series featuring center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy research and analysis. Visit our homepage for the latest Washington news: https://washingtonpolicy.orgSign up for our FREE newsletter: https://washingtonpolicy.org/signupFollow us on our social platforms! Facebook:   / washington.policy.center   | X: https://x.com/wapolicycenter | Instagram:   / washingtonpolicy   | TikTok:   / washingtonpolicy
    --------  
    45:43
  • Twenty New Taxes?! | March 11, 2025
    Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly (weekly during the legislative session) virtual lunchtime event series featuring center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy research and analysis. This episode goes over the child online safety bill, more than twenty new tax increases, and attempted rent control.Visit our homepage for the latest Washington news: https://washingtonpolicy.orgFollow us on our social platforms! Facebook:   / washington.policy.center   | X: https://x.com/wapolicycenter | Instagram:   / washingtonpolicy   | TikTok:   / washingtonpolicy
    --------  
    43:37

About WPC on the Go

Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly virtual event series in which we interview center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy.
