Will Gov. Ferguson Veto Olympia's Madness? | April 8, 2025

Washington Policy On The Go is WPC's bi-weekly (weekly during the legislative session) virtual lunchtime event series featuring center directors and guests to inform you on the latest in Washington State policy research and analysis. In this special segment, Paul Guppy answers many questions across the legislative session, including what's weighing on everyone's minds: Will Gov. Ferguson do the right thing by Washington citizens?Sign our petition to help support him REJECTING tax increases:washingtonpolicy.org/petition00:00 - Introduction 00:23 - Historic Tax Hikes 01:18 - GOP Budget Alternative 02:28 - Budget Framing & Media Bias 04:05 - Spending vs. Revenue 06:38 - Lack of Accountability 08:22 - Tax Burden & Carveouts 11:52 - Sales Tax "Cut" 14:52 - Wealth Tax Fallout 18:08 - WA's Declining Reputation 21:15 - Budget Compromise Games 24:16 - Ballot Language Manipulation 29:04 - Holding Government Accountable 30:02 - Ferguson's Surprising Stance 34:28 - Property Tax Spike 35:42 - Ask Paul Anything 37:00 - Partisanship in Olympia 38:49 - National Politics at State Level 42:37 - Idaho vs. WA on Taxes 44:05 - Wrap-Up & Petition Plug