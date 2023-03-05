Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wool-Shift-Dust: A Silo TV podcast
Each week, we break down the latest episode of Silo, Apple TV+'s dystopic scifi thriller, from two different perspectives: Elysia's a big fan of the books by Hugh Howey, and Luke is experiencing the story for the first time.
Each week, we break down the latest episode of Silo, Apple TV+’s dystopic scifi thriller, from two different perspectives: Elysia’s a big fan of the books by Hu... More

  • Final Preview & News!
    Days before the season launches, Elysia and Luke pop back up to discuss the avalanche of reviews, interviews, and other news being released, from second seasons to Silo on the moon. Heads up: this episode is in two parts, stiched together.   Music: "Rendered Mechanical" by TeknoAXE   Join the Silo channel on The Lorehounds' Discord to discuss the show: https://discord.gg/xdN4XCdtxU Or leave your comments about the first two Silo episodes on: https://silotvpodcast.podbean.com/ Or find us on Twitter: @elysiacb and @LukeMIDDUP
    5/3/2023
    1:05:25
  • BTS news & Trailer 2 breakdown
    In our 2nd precap for the 1st season of Apple TV+'s Silo, Elysia and Luke break down the 2nd trailer and get into Luke's wildest theories, while he tries to suss out Elysia's tells. But first: we talk production and adaptations. Sources: https://writersinkpodcast.com/ @hughhowey @Silo17Squad Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @LukeMIDDUP @elysiacb Music: "Rendered Mechanical" By TechnoAxe
    4/11/2023
    45:43
  • Intro & Teaser 1 breakdown
    Who are we and why are we doing this? We get into it in this episode! Luke throws out his early non-reader theories, and then we break down the first teaser trailer shot by shot (11:28). As always, we keep it spoiler-safe (until we say otherwise). Watch the teaser here: https://youtu.be/bBMajXwi6Cs Find us on Twitter: @elysiacb @LUKEMIDDUP Music: "Rendered Mechanical" by TeknoAXE
    4/8/2023
    30:04

Each week, we break down the latest episode of Silo, Apple TV+’s dystopic scifi thriller, from two different perspectives: Elysia’s a big fan of the books by Hugh Howey, and Luke is experiencing the story for the first time. While Luke shares his blind thoughts and predictions, Elysia will point out the book differences – carefully! This is a podcast for fans of the show, new and old, and we’ll make sure it’s safe for listeners who want to discover the twists and turns as they come (like Luke). Find us on Twitter: Elysia Brenner: @elysiacb Luke Middup: @LUKEMIDDUP
