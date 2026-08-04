Wool-Shift-Dust: A Silo TV podcast

The community at large checks in on vibes from characters old and new, the most intriguing mysteries of the third season of Silo (through episode 2), and other assorted theories casting new light on the stocks of Supply and more. Plus, Nichole, Nevermind the Music's psychology professor, drops in to address the real science behind this season's memory manipulations. Spoilers for all episodes aired to date, and any book elements related to what has already been aired. No spoilers for any book (or trailer) elements that have not yet appeared on screen. A separate full-spoiler episode will be available each week to subscribers. Join the Book Club (spoilercasts) On Supercast: https://woolshiftdustbookclub.supercast.com/ Or Patreon: https://patreon.com/WoolShiftDust Silo Season Passes https://siloseasonpasses.supercast.com/ Email us: WoolShiftDustPodcast@gmail.com Find us on Bluesky: @elysiacb & @lukemiddup Threads: @elysiacb Or on the Lorehounds Discord Find us also on the podcasts... The Lorehounds (Elysia, Luke) The Star Wars Canon Timeline Podcast (Elysia) It Could Be Said (Luke) Produced by Elysia Brenner Published by The Lorehounds Explore the Lorehounds network for more book / film / TV / game / music podcasts Intro & outro music: "Magnetic Universe" by Adrian Earnshaw & Benedict Roff-Marsh Additional SFX from Freesound.org Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

"A Dark Web" – episode 3 of season 3 of Silo on Apple TV – has Luke and Elysia mining both show reveals and first-book canon to figure out what exactly our characters might be digging up this week. From close encounters of a hacker kind in Silo 18's distant past, which is looking increasingly like our present, to reforged bonds in relationships old and new, we're poring over every detail like we're Sheriff Billings prepping for a Pact competition. And then asking... But what if this were a 1950s Noir? The WTF Cloud encounter (Apple TV YT clip) Spoilers for all episodes aired to date, and any book elements related to what has already been aired. No spoilers for any book (or trailer) elements that have not yet appeared on screen. A separate full-spoiler episode will be available each week to subscribers. Join the Book Club (spoilercasts) On Supercast: https://woolshiftdustbookclub.supercast.com/ Or Patreon: https://patreon.com/WoolShiftDust Silo Season Passes https://siloseasonpasses.supercast.com/ Email us: WoolShiftDustPodcast@gmail.com Find us on Bluesky: @elysiacb & @lukemiddup Threads: @elysiacb Or on the Lorehounds Discord Find us also on the podcasts... The Lorehounds (Elysia, Luke) The Star Wars Canon Timeline Podcast (Elysia) It Could Be Said (Luke) Produced by Elysia Brenner Published by The Lorehounds Explore the Lorehounds network for more book / film / TV / game / music podcasts Intro & outro music: "Magnetic Universe" by Adrian Earnshaw & Benedict Roff-Marsh Additional SFX from Freesound.org Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

As Daniel and Helen's investigation heats up in one timeline, and Juliette is back on the run in another, Silo season 3, episode 4 reminds its characters "Whatever You Do, Don't Go Home." And Luke and Elysia pick apart all the investigations, the subtly dropped references, and the webs of alliances in this game-changing entry into the mid-season stretch. Spoilers for all episodes aired to date, and any book elements related to what has already been aired. No spoilers for any book (or trailer) elements that have not yet appeared on screen. A separate full-spoiler episode will be available each week to subscribers. Join the Book Club (spoilercasts) On Supercast: https://woolshiftdustbookclub.supercast.com/ Or Patreon: https://patreon.com/WoolShiftDust Silo Season Passes https://siloseasonpasses.supercast.com/ Email us: WoolShiftDustPodcast@gmail.com Find us on Bluesky: @elysiacb & @lukemiddup Threads: @elysiacb Or on the Lorehounds Discord Find us also on the podcasts... The Lorehounds (Elysia, Luke) The Star Wars Canon Timeline Podcast (Elysia) It Could Be Said (Luke) Produced by Elysia Brenner Published by The Lorehounds Explore the Lorehounds network for more book / film / TV / game / music podcasts Intro & outro music: "Magnetic Universe" by Adrian Earnshaw & Benedict Roff-Marsh Additional SFX from Freesound.org Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

It's time to puzzle together the missing pieces of Juliette's "Memory" – not to mention all the things she didn't know – in episode 5 of season 3 of Silo on Apple TV. Luke and Elysia question lightbulbs, the state of the couple Sims, cat identity, and whether they need to rename the Simsnard scale, before launching into an inquiry behind certain self-driving vehicles and the important question of the ideal Silo 18 blunt rotation. Spoilers for all episodes aired to date, and any book elements related to what has already been aired. No spoilers for any book (or trailer) elements that have not yet appeared on screen. A separate full-spoiler episode will be available each week to subscribers. Join the Book Club (spoilercasts) On Supercast: https://woolshiftdustbookclub.supercast.com/ Or Patreon: https://patreon.com/WoolShiftDust Silo Season Passes https://siloseasonpasses.supercast.com/ Email us: WoolShiftDustPodcast@gmail.com Find us on Bluesky: @elysiacb & @lukemiddup Threads: @elysiacb Or on the Lorehounds Discord Find us also on the podcasts... The Lorehounds (Elysia, Luke) The Star Wars Canon Timeline Podcast (Elysia) It Could Be Said (Luke) Produced by Elysia Brenner Published by The Lorehounds Explore the Lorehounds network for more book / film / TV / game / music podcasts Intro & outro music: "Magnetic Universe" by Adrian Earnshaw & Benedict Roff-Marsh Additional SFX from Freesound.org Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Apple surprise-dropped a new short story on us: a show-universe journal compiled by the character Robert Sims detailing his investigations into the mysterious Pez dispenser relic that has haunted all three seasons of the Silo series on Apple TV. In this bonus podcast episode, Elysia and Luke discuss some of the highlights of this new novelette, from fresh insights into the mind of Robert Sims to mentions of other relics that might have deep implications for future revelations to come in the show itself. Warning: This booklet and this episode both contain show spoilers through season 3, episode 5. Read "Relic #1175: The Mystery of the Pez” (Apple Books) Spoilers for all episodes aired to date, and any book elements related to what has already been aired. No spoilers for any book (or trailer) elements that have not yet appeared on screen. A separate full-spoiler episode will be available each week to subscribers. Join the Book Club (spoilercasts) On Supercast: https://woolshiftdustbookclub.supercast.com/ Or Patreon: https://patreon.com/WoolShiftDust Silo Season Passes https://siloseasonpasses.supercast.com/ Email us: WoolShiftDustPodcast@gmail.com Find us on Bluesky: @elysiacb & @lukemiddup Threads: @elysiacb Or on the Lorehounds Discord Find us also on the podcasts... The Lorehounds (Elysia, Luke) The Star Wars Canon Timeline Podcast (Elysia) It Could Be Said (Luke) Produced by Elysia Brenner Published by The Lorehounds Explore the Lorehounds network for more book / film / TV / game / music podcasts Intro & outro music: "Magnetic Universe" by Adrian Earnshaw & Benedict Roff-Marsh Additional SFX from Freesound.org Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

About Wool-Shift-Dust: a Silo TV podcast

About Wool-Shift-Dust: a Silo TV podcast

About Wool-Shift-Dust: a Silo TV podcast

Elysia and Luke return with weekly coverage of a sure-to-be-epic season 3 of the dystopic scifi thriller Silo, releasing on Apple TV starting July 3. The show that put our podcast on the map (and after which it is named) returns for a third season exploring the origins of the Silo system, adapting Shift, the second book in the trilogy – and we'll be giving you both the book-reader comparisons (without spoiling ahead) and non-book-reader tinfoil hat theories about what's really going on.*In between episodes and seasons of Silo, join us for an in-depth dive into Frank Herbert's novel Dune and all of the adaptations of that story.Using the most famous science-fiction book ever written as our base, we're looking at the choices made in different times by different creators: How does one adapt a story that's been deemed unadaptable – what worked, and what didn't? And how does each attempt leave a deeper understanding of this rich galaxy of politics, philosophy, and lore?*Also, browse our feed for our in-depth coverage of Apple TV’s dystopic scifi thriller Silo's first two seasons, from two different perspectives: book reader Elysia, and show-only Luke, with spoilers only up to the episode discussed and equivalent parts of the book.Plus past holiday specials like the endless variations of A Christmas Carol as well as It's a Wonderful Life / Knife, The Craft films, and Edgar Allan Poe and The Fall of the House of Usher coverage – not to mention our coverage of both seasons of Beacon 23 – Hugh Howey's other TV adaptation.Bluesky: @elysiacb & @lukemiddupAnd Discord: https://discord.gg/8CeM9crUEmail us: WoolShiftDustPodcast@gmail.comJoin the Wool-Shift-Dust Book Cub:Supercast (preferred): https://woolshiftdustbookclub.supercast.com/Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/WoolShiftDust/Silo season passes: https://siloseasonpasses.supercast.com/Published by The Lorehounds. (c) Elysia Brenner 2023-2025