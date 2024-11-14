These podcasts are designed to provide listeners with teachings from great spiritual Masters and to create a meditative mood so that the meaning can go deep and...

About Wisdom of the Masters

These podcasts are designed to provide listeners with teachings from great spiritual Masters and to create a meditative mood so that the meaning can go deep and enter your heart. These podcasts are not monetized. If you enjoy and benefit from these recordings you are welcome to contribute to the daily running costs of our hermitage. Donations/gifts for this purpose can be made via PayPal using the link: https://paypal.me/VivekaHermitage Find me on: https://vivekahermitage.com/ or YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/SamaneriJayasara/featured