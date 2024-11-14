The Great Tantra of Vajrasattva ~ The Heart of Enlightenment ~ Ati Yoga
The Great Tantra of Vajrasattva is a Root Tantra of the Space Section first translated into Tibetan in the 8th Century by Vairochana Rakshita, a famous translator during the early period of Buddhism in Tibet. This tantra is one of a handful of the earliest translations of Ati Yoga teachings into the Tibetan language, where they were preserved long after the originals disappeared in India, possibly during the Islamic invasions.
Vairochana did not attribute these Ati Yoga source texts to himself, but rather to Garab Dorje, who was revered as a full emanation of Vajrasattva in human form. Vairochana’s translations stand on their own as jewels of Wisdom, the core teaching being always the same: the luminous, natural, non-dual mind of Great Perfection itself.
Compiled by Yeshe Donden (Roger Calverley) integrating various contemporary English translations.
With thanks to Roger for permission to read from this newly published work: "The Gospel of Garab Dorje" which can be purchased here:
https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0B3NBFF86?ref_=mr_referred_us_au_au
Music:
Bing Satellites - 'Mirage' - https://bingsatellites.bandcamp.com/
Rahjta Ren - "Pause" - (with thanks to Raj for his gift of music)
https://soundcloud.com/rahjta-ren
Ambient Pads in E Major - Vishal Bhojane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwyPafq4iwg&t=72s&ab_channel=VishalBhojane
🙏 May whatever goodness arises from these readings/offerings be for the benefit of all sentient beings.
🔆 These podcasts are not monetized. If you benefit from these podcasts and would like to support our nun's hermitage, there are two options to donate - via Paypal using this email address: [email protected] with PayPal or using this direct link: https://paypal.me/VivekaHermitage
or we have a WISE account with the above email address.
Sri Aurobindo ~ The Evolution of Consciousness
Sri Aurobindo (born Aurobindo Ghose; 15 August 1872 – 5 December 1950) was an Indian philosopher, yogi, maharishi, poet, mystic, and Indian nationalist. He joined the movement for India's freedom from British rule and for a duration (1905–10), became one of its most important leaders, before turning to developing his own vision and philosophy of human progress and spiritual evolution.
At Pondicherry, Sri Aurobindo developed a spiritual practice he called Integral Yoga. The central theme of his vision was the evolution of human life into a divine life in a divine body. He believed in a spiritual realisation that not only liberated but transformed human nature, enabling a divine life on earth. In 1926, with the help of his spiritual collaborator, Mirra Alfassa (referred to as "The Mother"), Sri Aurobindo Ashram was founded.
Shantideva ~ The Way of the Bodhisattva - Chapter 10 ~ Dedication
Shantideva’s Dedication Prayer is one of H.H. the 14th Dalai Lama’s favourite dedications, extracted from Chapter 10 of the Bodhicharyavatara of Master Shantideva.
Treasured by Buddhists of all traditions, The Way of the Bodhisattva (Bodhicharyavatara) is a guide to cultivating the mind of enlightenment and to generating the qualities of love, compassion, generosity, and patience. This text has been studied, practiced, and expounded upon in an unbroken tradition for centuries. Presented in the form of a personal meditation in verse, it outlines the path of the Bodhisattvas--those who renounce the peace of individual enlightenment and vow to work for the liberation of all beings and to attain buddhahood for their sake.
Shantideva was a scholar in the eighth century from the monastic university Nalanda, one of the most celebrated centers of learning in ancient India. According to legend, Shantideva was greatly inspired by the celestial bodhisattva Manjushri, from whom he secretly received teachings and great insights.
Music: Wings of an Angel - Amitābha Buddha - with loving thank to 'Wings' for his gifts of music.
Sudden Illumination ~ Zen Master Baizhang Huaihai 百丈懷海
Baizhang Huaihai (720–814 AD) was a Zen master during the Tang dynasty. A native of Fuzhou, he was a dharma heir of Mazu Daoyi. Baizhang's students included Huangbo, Linji and Puhua. He has been venerated as one of the greatest Chan teachers of the Tang era and even today he remains one of the most recognized Chan teachers of all time. His Zen teachings focused on practicing in the present, independent freedom, individual discovery, and not relying on doctrine, or intellectual comprehension.
These extracts have been read from the text: 'Zen Teaching of Instantaneous Awakening' - Teachings of the Zen Master Hui Hai. Rendered into English by John Blofeld
Music: Swami Madhuram - 'Sandhya', from the album "Coming Home" by Time for Peace. With thanks to Swami for his gift of beautiful music. Please find more of his music here:
https://timeforpeace.bandcamp.com/
Dipa Ma ~ Meditation is Love
A selection of quotes and extracts from teachings of Dipa Ma taken from the website: https://dipama.com/
Nani Bala Barua (25 March 1911 – 1 September 1989), better known as Dipa Ma, was an Indian meditation teacher of Theravada Buddhism and was of Barua descent. She was a prominent Buddhist master in Asia and also taught in the United States where she influenced the American branch of the Vipassana movement.
Dipa Ma was a woman of extraordinary wisdom, concentration, and lovingkindness.
She was a rare example of a mother and grandmother who became a realized spiritual Master through her unwavering determination and heart. She taught many of the Vipassana Buddhist teachers in the West (including Jack Kornfield, Sharon Salzberg, and Joseph Goldstein), and the stories about her continue to inspire Buddhists and spiritual seekers today.
