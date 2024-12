The Great Tantra of Vajrasattva ~ The Heart of Enlightenment ~ Ati Yoga

The Great Tantra of Vajrasattva is a Root Tantra of the Space Section first translated into Tibetan in the 8th Century by Vairochana Rakshita, a famous translator during the early period of Buddhism in Tibet. This tantra is one of a handful of the earliest translations of Ati Yoga teachings into the Tibetan language, where they were preserved long after the originals disappeared in India, possibly during the Islamic invasions. Vairochana did not attribute these Ati Yoga source texts to himself, but rather to Garab Dorje, who was revered as a full emanation of Vajrasattva in human form. Vairochana's translations stand on their own as jewels of Wisdom, the core teaching being always the same: the luminous, natural, non-dual mind of Great Perfection itself. Compiled by Yeshe Donden (Roger Calverley) integrating various contemporary English translations. With thanks to Roger for permission to read from this newly published work: "The Gospel of Garab Dorje" which can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0B3NBFF86?ref_=mr_referred_us_au_au